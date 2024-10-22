Washington physician indicted for misusing $1.5M in COVID-19 relief funds 

A Spokane, Wash., dermatologist has been indicted on 23 counts for using $1.5 million in COVID-19 relief funds for personal use.

William Werschler, MD, and his businesses allegedly used relief funds to purchase sports cars, buy real estate and pay off personal debt, among other allegations, according to an Oct. 21 news release from the Justice Department.

From around April 2020 to July 2022, Dr. Werschler, along with his businesses, Spokane Dermatology Clinic, Premier Clinical Research and Sherman Plaza, received more than $2.9 million through the Economic Injury Disaster Loan program. He allegedly used these funds for personal purchases, including a home in Scottsdale, Ariz., two Porsches and a boat.