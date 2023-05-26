The top 10 US beaches for physicians to visit in 2023

With summer around the corner, and physicians looking to take advantage of time off for vacations, Forbes has named the top 10 beaches in the U.S. to visit in 2023.

Beaches were ranked in a May 24 report based on 50 criteria scored on a five-point scale, including sand softness, number of sunny days and cleanliness.

Top 10 beaches for 2023:

1. St. George Island State Park — Florida Panhandle

2. Duke Kahanamoku Beach — Oahu, Hawaii

3. Coopers Beach — Southampton, N.Y.

4. Caladesi Island State Park — Dunedin/Clearwater, Fla.

5. Lighthouse Beach — Buxton, Outer Banks of N.C.

6. Coronado Beach — San Diego

7. Wailea Beach — Maui, Hawaii

8. Beachwalker Park — Kiawah Island, S.C.

9. Poipu Beach — Kauai, Hawaii

10. Coast Guard Beach — Cape Cod, Mass.