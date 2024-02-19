The states that do, do not have CON laws for ASCs

Certificate-of-need laws, which require healthcare providers and systems to get special permission from the state government before expanding or building a new facility, are often controversial among healthcare leaders.

While some believe that CON laws restrict access to care for patients and create health system monopolies, others believe they are beneficial when it comes to not oversaturating a market with providers.

Here are the states that do and do not require a certificate of need to construct a new ASC, according to an industry report from VMG Health published Feb. 13:

CON required for ASCs

Alabama

Alaska

Connecticut

Delaware

Georgia

Hawaii

Illinois

Iowa

Kentucky

Maine

Maryland

Massachusetts

Mississippi

Nevada

New Jersey

New York

North Carolina

Tennessee

Vermont

Virginia

West Virginia

Washington

Wisconsin

No ASC CON regulations