The most challenging part of physicians' jobs

Twenty-percent of physicians said rules and regulations are the most challenging part of their job, according to Medscape's "Physician Compensation Report" for 2023.

Medscape surveyed 10,011 physicians across more than 29 specialties about their income, work hours, job satisfaction and more from Oct. 7, 2022, to Jan. 17, 2023.

Here is what physicians said the most challenging part of their job is: