The greatest challenges in physician self-employment: 5 thoughts

Medscape surveyed 744 self-employed physicians for its 2022 "Self-employed Physicians Report" on their experiences.

Here are five anonymous quotes on the biggest challenges of being a self-employed physician from the report, which was released Nov. 7:

"My income is less than half the national average despite my working more hours. Still, I am pleased with my patient outcomes and staff morale."

"I am still working nightly to train my patients that I am a wife and mother as well as their family physicians, so they will be more mindful of my time and other responsibilities."

"Avoiding government and insurance company rules, mandates and authorizations for treatments and procedures."

"I cannot recruit new doctors when I have to compete with university groups."

"It's hard to find like-minded partners to keep the office operation running smoothly."