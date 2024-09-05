The challenges ASCs cannot afford to avoid

While technology like artificial intelligence and EHRs can help save physicians and their practices time and money, these advancements can present downsides that weigh on physicians.

Despite the efficiencies AI and healthcare tech promise, some say the presence of these technologies shifts the role of physicians.

"Technology including telemedicine, EHR, the specter of AI and shifting patient empowerment, means physicians feel irrelevant again," Michael Gomez, MD, NICU medical director of Sunrise, Fla.-based Pediatrix, told Becker's.

The integration of new technologies also means that physicians must shift and adapt the way they practice medicine and invest time in learning how to use new tools.

"These innovations have the potential to transform the way we practice medicine, but they're also bringing new challenges that require us to adapt," Javier Marull, MD, an associate professor in the anesthesiology and pain management department at UT Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas, told Becker's.

"Technology in healthcare goes further than just new tools or software; it is basically changing how we interact with patients, diagnose diseases and manage information. AI is now helping predict patient outcomes, assist with diagnoses and guide treatment decisions."

Telemedicine is another double-edged technological sword. While it offers patients access to healthcare outside of the traditional visit, it is transforming the way physicians work.

"Many of us entered medicine to build strong, face-to-face relationships with our patients," Dr. Marull said. "But with the increasing use of telemedicine, we are spending more time interacting with patients through screens instead of in person. Although this may be practical, it also raises concerns about keeping the personal connection that is important to our profession."