The best, worst parts about managing a rural ASC

Less than 10 percent of ASCs are located in rural settings, and they face different challenges and setbacks than their urban counterparts. 

Sam Romeo, MD, a general partner at Tower Health & Wellness Center and Tower Surgery Center in Turlock, Calif., shared some of the challenges with Becker's. 

Question: What is the worst part about running an ASC in your area? 

Dr. Sam Romeo: The worst thing about managing an ASC in a rural area is having to spend excessive time and resources, unsuccessfully, to recruit surgeons to bring cases to the ASC.

Q: And the best? 

SR: The best is being able to provide the best surgical care in the region. 

