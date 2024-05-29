The advantages of working at ASCs

There are distinct differences between ASCs and hospital outpatient departments, and ASCs can leverage their benefits to recruit new staff.

Becker's connected with Allison Griffin, administrator at the Urology Surgery Center in Savannah, Ga., to see what unique opportunities ASCs offer to healthcare workers.

Question: What are the perks of working in an ASC? What are the downsides?

Ms. Allison Griffin: Working in an ASC offers several advantages compared to hospital operating rooms. Here are some perks:

1. Predictable schedules: ASCs have definitive business hours, shorter days, and no work on weekends or holidays. This provides better work/life balance for workers.

2. Improved collaboration with administration: Smaller ASC teams foster strong professional relationships, allowing administrators to be more hands-on with patient care in addition to their operational duties. Worker challenges and concerns are more often heard, understood and addressed.

3. Cross-training opportunities: Nurses often cross-train to work in various areas within the ASC so they are able to assist in times of need (vacation, unexpected illness). This flexibility enhances the work day experience and fosters a family work dynamic.

4. Collaborative culture: The ambulatory setting promotes alliances between departments, fostering trust among staff members as they work so closely together each day to serve patients.

5. Work from home options: Some ASCs allow patient scheduling and other preparatory duties to be performed from home, which frees up space within the ASC office and allows for greater staff satisfaction.

6. Ease of access/friendlier setting: ASCs are more efficient, have great outcomes and allow for greater patient satisfaction with their experience due to the easier in and out process. Returning patients often form friendships with the staff and develop a comfort level which enhances communication.

As for the downsides: Perhaps that ASCs perform more cases within a given day due to their efficiency so the pace can be challenging for some workers.