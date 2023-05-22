Texas physician sentenced for overprescribing opioids

Denton, Texas-based family medicine physician Stanley Charles Evans, MD, has been sentenced to 40 months in prison for overprescribing opioids, the Justice Department said May 19.

Beginning in 2017, Dr. Evans unlawfully prescribed approximately 370,000 dosage units of hydrocodone without a legitimate medical purpose.

According to the report, he pre-signed prescriptions for patients exhibiting drug-seeking behavior, who were then only seen by his four nurse practitioners. The NPs saw 20-30 patients a day, and their pay was based on a percentage of what they billed instead of a set salary.

Dr. Evans pleaded guilty in September 2022 to conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and healthcare fraud.





