A physician from Fredericksburg, Texas, was convicted for submitting more than $70 million in fraudulent claims for orthotic braces and generic tests.

David Young, MD, submitted tests for more than 13,000 beneficiaries, receiving $475,000 in illegal kickbacks, according to a June 17 news release from the Texas attorney general's office.

Dr. Young was convicted of one count of conspiracy to commit healthcare fraud and three counts of false statements relating to healthcare matters.