Texas ASC reopens after anesthesiologist's arrest in tainted IV bag case

Baylor Scott & White Surgicare North Dallas reopened after staff discovered IV bags were tainted with drugs, NBC DFW reported Oct. 3.

The ASC closed Aug. 24 and reopened in late September, the report said. Baylor has a dedicated patient line for anyone with questions.

Anesthesiologist Raynaldo Rivera Ortiz Jr., MD, was arrested and denied bail in September amid an ongoing investigation into whether he tampered with IV bags at the ASC. Dr. Ortiz allegedly injected the IV bags with heart-stopping drugs that caused unexpected cardiac emergencies in almost a dozen patients.