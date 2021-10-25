Texas ASC identifies possible data breach

The McAllen (Texas) Surgical Specialty Center experienced unauthorized access of its computers and servers in May, the ASC said Oct. 22.

The surgery center said it launched an investigation after discovering encrypted files on one of its servers May 14. It found that an unauthorized person accessed its computers and servers between May 12 and 14. The ASC said although there is no evidence that patient information was viewed or taken, it could not rule out whether computers or servers housing patient information were accessed because sensitive information was present during the time of the unauthorized access.

Patient information that potentially could have been accessed included names, addresses, Social Security numbers, health insurance information, dates of service, provider names, medical record numbers and patient numbers.

The ASC said it is mailing notices to potentially affected individuals and is enhancing its existing policies and procedures to ensure security of information.