Tennessee physician permanently barred from prescribing schedule II and III drugs

Marcus Robertson -  

Manchester, Tenn., physician David Florence, DO, agreed to be permanently barred from prescribing schedule II and most schedule III controlled substances, the Justice Department said May 18.

Dr. Florence was alleged to have prescribed controlled substances without a legitimate medical purpose, the department said. He was also alleged to have failed in properly supervising advanced practitioners.

As part of the agreement, Dr. Florence also agreed not to order, store or prescribe any controlled substances to himself, any immediate family members, fellow employees or significant others, the department said.

