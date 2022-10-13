Seattle Seahawks running back has ankle surgery at ASC

Ed Khalfayan, MD, and Nick Seibert, MD, orthopedic surgeons and team physicians for the Seattle Seahawks, on Oct. 11 performed ankle surgery on running back Rashaad Penny.

The surgeons repaired a fibula fracture, syndesmotic ligament tear and deltoid ligament tear at the Seattle Surgery Center, seahawks.com reported Oct. 12. Mr. Penny suffered the injury during the Seahawks' game against the New Orleans Saints on Oct. 9.

Mr. Penny is expected to be on crutches and in a splint or walking boot for six weeks, according to the report. He will miss the rest of the season.