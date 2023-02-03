ASC Turnarounds: Ideas to Improve Performance

Rush opens 1st outpatient center outside of Illinois

Claire Wallace -  

Chicago-based Rush University System for Health has opened its first outpatient center outside of Illinois in Munster, Ind., according to a Feb. 3 report from The Times of Northwest Indiana

The facility has 19 exam rooms, X-ray and testing capabilities. It will employ 18 physicians who also practice at Rush's Chicago location. 

Rush also operates Midwest Orthopedics at Rush Physical Therapy in Munster. 

The new outpatient center will employ specialists in transplant services, breast surgery, epilepsy, GI surgery, neuro-oncology, cardiology, gynecologic oncology, urogynecology, urology and vascular services. 

"We're reaching out to improve access to clinical programs people drive 30 miles or more for," Omar Lateef, DO, Rush's CEO, told the Times. "We're bringing the excellence of our clinical providers closer to people's doorsteps for easy access."

