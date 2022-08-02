Physicians will get $15M settlement in class-action lawsuit over bonuses 

Physician staffing firm TeamHealth has agreed to pay physicians $15 million to resolve claims that it failed to properly pay its emergency physicians under compensation plans, Top Class Actions reported Aug. 2.

The settlement, confirmed July 28, benefits emergency medicine physicians who participated on TeamHealth's relative value unit compensation plans as independent contractors.

The physicians sued TeamHealth and its subsidiary, Paragon Contracting Services, in 2017, alleging the company shorted its emergency physicians on bonus pay tied to their contracts.

The lawsuit also alleges TeamHealth and Paragon paid nurse practitioners and physician assistants to provide services instead.

TeamHealth hasn't admitted to any wrongdoing, but agreed to pay $15 million into a qualified settlement fund for emergency room physicians affected by the company's actions, according to the report.