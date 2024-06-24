Physicians' family wealth

The majority of physicians have built a net worth of more than $1 million for their families, according to Medscape's 2024 "Physician Wealth & Debt Report,", published June 12.

Even taking medical school debt into account, 6 in 10 physicians are worth at least $1 million. While 2 in 3 male physicians are worth at least $1 million, about 50% of their female counterparts have the same net worth.

Approximately 11% of physicians have a net worth of at least $5 million, while another 28% said their family wealth is between $2 million and $4.99 million and 21% said $1 million to $1.99 million.

The other 40% of physicians report having a net worth of less than $1 million.