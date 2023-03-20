Physician involved in $1.5B fraud scheme sentenced to probation 

Meridian, Miss.-based physician Gregory Auzenne, MD, pleaded guilty to a federal charge in connection with a $1.5 billion nationwide pain cream fraud scheme, the Clarion Ledger reported March 20.

He admitted he did not notify authorities of questionable activity conducted by former pharmacist Marco Moran, who pleaded guilty to his involvement in the scheme and is serving a 10-year prison sentence.

Dr. Auzenne was originally indicted for violating the anti-kickback statute, three wire fraud charges, three conspiracy charges and for making false statements. The jury cleared him of all charges except for the false statement charge.

Dr. Auzenne, who was originally accused of causing around $18 million in the fraud scheme, was sentenced to five years of probation and will pay a $20,000 fine and $116,623 in restitution.