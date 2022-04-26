Physician didn't account for 11,000 opioid doses, now must pay $350K

A former physician in El Paso, Texas, agreed to pay $350,000 to settle allegations that he didn't account for more than 11,000 opioid doses, the U.S. Justice Department said April 25.

Herbert Nassour, MD, who was registered with the Drug Enforcement Administration, allegedly violated provisions of the Controlled Substances Act by failing to properly account for doses of hydrocodone at his private practice.

He also allegedly did not maintain the proper inventory or dispensing records as required by the Controlled Substance Act.