Pennsylvania physician charged for writing fraudulent prescriptions

Murrysville, Pa.-based emergency room physician Jessie Kunkel, MD, was charged for writing fraudulent prescriptions, the Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office said March 1.

Since 2018, Dr. Kunkel had been prescribing patients drugs such as Adderall and Xanax and keeping a portion of the pills for herself in exchange for writing the prescriptions. In some cases, Dr. Kunkel continued to prescribe for herself without the patient's knowledge, using former patients' health insurance to pay for the drugs.

According to the report, she also prescribed drugs for people with whom she had a personal relationship with, without ever evaluating them.

Dr. Kunkel was charged with eight counts of acquisition of a controlled substance by fraud, one count of selling a prescription, five counts of possession with the intent to deliver a controlled substance, five counts of controlled substance possession and one count of insurance fraud.