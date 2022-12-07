Pain physician convicted in $4.5M fentanyl kickback scheme 

Former CEO and owner of Sarasota (Fla.) Pain Associates Steven Chun, MD, has been sentenced to three years and six months in prison for his role in a $4.5 million fentanyl kickback scheme, the Justice Department said Dec. 7.

Dr. Chun, 59, must also forfeit $278,900, the proceeds of his offenses.

Dr. Chun was convicted on five separate counts of receiving kickbacks. He prescribed a large volume of the expensive liquid fentanyl spray Subsys. Daniel Tondre, 52, a sales representative for Insys Therapeutics, the drug's manufacturer and distributor, paid Dr. Chun $2,400 to $3,000 for bogus speaking events he organized in exchange for prescribing more Subsys. Medicare Part D paid more than $4.5 million for Dr. Chun's Subsys prescriptions.

Mr. Tondre is scheduled for sentencing Dec. 15.