Fifty-two percent of Medicare-certified ASCs in the U.S. are 100 percent physician-owned, according to the most recent data from Advancing Surgical Care.

Twenty-one percent of ASCs are jointly owned by physicians and hospitals, while 15 percent are jointly owned by physicians and corporations.

Only 7 percent are jointly owned by physicians, hospitals and corporations together, and only 3 percent are 100 percent corporation-owned. Two percent are fully hospital-owned.