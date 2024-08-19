Ohio woman arrested for conducting $1.5M Medicaid fraud scheme

A woman from Dayton, Ohio, was arrested in Texas months after being indicted for allegedly stealing $1.5 million from Ohio Medicaid.

Janay Corbitt was indicted May 14 for eight felony charges, including aggravated theft, identity fraud and engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, the Ohio Attorney General's office said in an Aug. 16 news release.

Ms. Corbitt allegedly stole multiple peoples' identities to open and operate sham behavioral health counseling agencies in Ohio. She also allegedly stole the identities of several licensed counselors and used their credentials to bill Medicaid.

In 2018, she was convicted of theft in a separate Medicaid scheme and was ordered to pay more than $204,000 to Medicaid, according to the report. She has paid $6,255 to date.

Ms. Corbitt was arrested Aug. 15 at a bus station in Dallas, according to the release.