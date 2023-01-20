Ohio Sears converted into medical office building

A former Sears department store in Ontario, Ohio, will open as a medical office building by the end of January, according to a Jan. 20 report from Mansfield News Journal.

The Avita Ontario South Campus will include a walk-in clinic, medical offices, a dietitian, X-ray and lab stations. There will also be a pain management facility and a retail pharmacy on site.

Avita purchased the empty Sears in the fall of 2020 and has invested $11 million into the office campus. The office building will employ 65 to 70 people, with at least 15 newly created jobs.

"Renovating the former Sears building allows us to add new providers and bring some of our off-site medical offices, pharmacy and walk-in clinic together in one convenient location," Kim Winkle, vice president of operations at Avita Health System, told the Journal.