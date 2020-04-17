North Dakota surgery center reopens for procedures April 22

Fargo, N.D.-based Center for Pain Medicine Clinic and Surgery Center will reopen for procedures April 22, Inforum reports.

What you should know:

1. The center will reopen on a limited basis.

2. All patients will undergo COVID-19 screenings before entering the facility, followed by additional precautions once inside. Clinicians and staff at the center will also be tested to ensure they're healthy.

3. The center will also enhance its cleaning procedures, disinfecting all surfaces several times a day.

4. The center has offered telehealth and occasional in-person visits throughout the pandemic.

