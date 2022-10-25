New York physician to pay $900K for opioid, fraudulent billing claims (

New York physician Ahmad Mehdi, MD, is paying $900,000 to settle civil claims over alleged improper opioid prescribing and fraudulent billing, the Justice Department said Oct. 24.

Dr. Mehdi, who operates in Groton and Tully, admitted to upcoding some services to get higher reimbursement rates from federal healthcare programs between January 2012 and September 2018, the Justice Department said. The settlement also resolves allegations that he improperly prescribed opioids to three patients between April 2018 and December 2020.

He will pay $331,250 to the federal government and $568,750 to the state of New York, the Justice Department said.