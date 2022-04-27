New York City physician pays $564K to settle COVID-19 false claim allegations

Urgent care physician Josef Schenker, MD, and the two New York City urgent care facilities he owns, are paying $564,217 to settle allegations they submitted false claims to CMS for services not provided when administering COVID-19 vaccines and tests, the Justice Department said April 27.

From July 2020 to December 2021, Dr. Schenker allegedly used codes that indicated to CMS he had performed detailed exams of patients, when he had actually only provided a COVID-19 vaccine or test, the department said.

The Justice Department has recently undertaken a nationwide coordinated law enforcement effort to combat COVID-19 fraud.

The claims resolved by Dr. Schenker's settlement are only allegations. No determination of guilt was made.