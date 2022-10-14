Most in-demand physician specialties and their annual salaries

Merritt Hawkins and AMN Healthcare laid out the most requested physician searches by specialty for 2022 in its "Review of Physician and Advanced Practitioner Recruiting Incentives."

The report is based on 2,695 physician and advanced practitioner search engagements conducted from April 1, 2021, to March 31.

Here's the most requested physician searches by specialty, followed by their average annual salary, pulled from Medscape's "Physician Compensation Report 2022."