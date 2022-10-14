Most in-demand physician specialties and their annual salaries

Patsy Newitt -  

Merritt Hawkins and AMN Healthcare laid out the most requested physician searches by specialty for 2022 in its "Review of Physician and Advanced Practitioner Recruiting Incentives."

The report is based on 2,695 physician and advanced practitioner search engagements conducted from April 1, 2021, to March 31.

Here's the most requested physician searches by specialty, followed by their average annual salary, pulled from Medscape's "Physician Compensation Report 2022." 

 

 

No. of physician searches

Average salary

Family medicine

280

$255,000

Radiology

162

$437,000

OB-GYN

148

$336,000

Internal medicine

133

$264,000

Anesthesiology

117

$405,000

Cardiology

100

$490,00

Gastroenterology

95

$453,000

Oncology

86

$411,000 

Pulmonary

53

$353,000

Pediatrics

53

$244,000

Orthopedic surgery

51

$557,000

Urology

48

$461,000

Neurology

43

$301,000

Dermatology

35

$438,000

Rheumatology

34

$289,000

