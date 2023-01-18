Moderna's RSV vaccine: What ASC leaders should know

Moderna claims that its new vaccine for respiratory syncytial virus is effective in older adults, according to a Jan. 17 report from CNBC.

According to data from the company, the vaccine was 83.7 percent effective in preventing lower respiratory tract disease with two or more symptoms in patients over 60.

It was also 82.4 percent effective in preventing lower respiratory tract disease with three or more symptoms.

Moderna claims there were no safety concerns present in the clinical trials, in which 37,000 people across 22 countries have enrolled.

There is currently no FDA-approved RSV vaccine. Moderna plans to file with the FDA in the first half of 2023.

Moderna's RSV vaccine uses the same messenger RNA technology as its successful COVID-19 vaccine, according to the report.





