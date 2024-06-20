Michigan PA charged with fraud

A physician assistant was charged with a felony for allegedly using COVID-19 pandemic funding for his personal expenses.

Todd Martin Kreykes, 60, allegedly received moe than $294,000 through various COVID-19 federal relief programs to purchase vehicles, a motorcycle, remodel his home and pay for vacation, according to a June 18 news release from the Justice Department.

Mr. Kreykes attested that that he needed the funds, which he received though programs including the CARES Act Provider Relief Fund, CARES Act Rural Health Center Distribution, Rural Health Center Testing Program and the Rural Health Clinic Vaccine Confidence Program, to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He faces a maximum sentence of up to 10 years in prison.