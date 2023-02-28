Meet the leaders of the top primary care medical schools in the US

The University of Washington in Seattle has been ranked the top medical school for primary care in 2023 by U.S. News and World Report. Here are the leaders of the top 10 primary care medical schools in the U.S. in 2023:

Editor's note: Three universities tied for 10th.

1. The University of Washington (Seattle): Tim Dellit, MD, has been UW Medicine's interim CEO, executive vice president of medical affairs and dean since July 2022. Previously, he served as UW Medicine's chief medical officer, executive vice dean for clinical affairs and vice president for medical affairs.

2. The University of California San Francisco: Talmadge King Jr., MD, has been the dean of UCSF's school of medicine and vice chancellor for medical affairs since July 2015. He began his UCSF career in 1997 as chief of medical services at Priscilla Chan and Mark Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and Trauma Center. He has also chaired the UCSF department of medicine.

3. The University of Minnesota (Minneapolis): Jakub Tolar, MD, is the dean of the university's medical school. He is also a distinguished professor in the department of pediatrics, blood and marrow transplant and cellular therapy, and vice president for clinical affairs. He first joined the university in 1992.

4. Oregon Health and Science University (Portland): David Jacoby, MD, is the dean of the medical school and the university's executive vice president. He was appointed interim dean in October 2021 and officially appointed in December 2022. He has been with Oregon Health since 2003, and previously worked at Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins.

5. University of North Carolina Chapel Hill: Wesley Burks, MD, is the UNC School of Medicine's dean, vice chancellor for medical affairs and the CEO of UNC Health. He joined UNC Chapel Hill in 2011 and was named executive dean of the school of medicine in 2015. Previously, he served on the faculty at the Little Rock-based University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences and Arkansas Children's Hospital, and at Duke University Medical Center in Durham, N.C.

6. University of Colorado (Aurora): John Reilly Jr., MD, is the University of Colorado School of Medicine's dean and vice chancellor for health affairs. Previously he worked at the University of Pittsburgh and Boston-based Brigham and Women's Hospital. Dr. Reilly has co-authored more than 100 peer-reviewed research reports on pulmonary disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and lung cancer.

7. University of Nebraska Medical Center (Omaha): Jeffrey Gold, MD, is the medical center's chancellor. He is also vice president of the University of Nebraska system and chair of the board of UNMC's principal clinical care academic health system partner, Nebraska Medicine. He has been the school's chancellor since 2014. He previously served as chancellor of the University of Toledo's (Ohio) academic and clinical health sciences.

8. University of California Davis (Sacramento): Susan Murin, MD, is the interim dean of the UC Davis School of Medicine. She has been with the university for 26 years, serving in numerous leadership roles, including chief of the division of pulmonary, critical care and sleep medicine, vice chair for clinical affairs, and executive vice chair of the department of internal medicine.

9. Harvard University (Boston): George Daley, MD, is the dean of the faculty of medicine at Harvard. He has served as dean since 2017, joining the Harvard faculty in 1995. His research focuses on blood disorders and cancer. Dr. Daley has been a professor of biological chemistry and molecular pharmacology since 2010 and is also the Caroline Shields Professor of Medicine.

10. University of Kansas Medical Center (Kansas City): Robert Simari, MD, is the executive vice chancellor for the KU Medical Center, taking on the role in 2018. He also served as executive dean for the KU school of medicine from 2014 to 2019, serving the school's three campuses. He specializes in cardiology research and internal medicine.

10. University of Massachusetts Chan Medical School (Worcester): Michael Collins, MD, is the Chan Medical School's chancellor, appointed in 2008 after serving as interim chancellor for over a year. Dr. Collins is also a tenured professor of population and quantitative health sciences and medicine and senior vice president for health sciences. He joined the university in 2005 as chancellor of UMass' Boston campus, making him the longest tenured chancellor within the university system.

10. University of Pittsburgh: Anantha Shekhar, MD, is the senior vice chancellor for the health sciences and John and Gertrude Petersen Dean of the School of Medicine. Dr. Shekhar leads all six health sciences schools within the university's medical school. He also works closely with UPMC, specializing in effects of stress, stress-induced psychiatric disorders and clinical psychopharmacology.