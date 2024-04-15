Maryland physician charged with 29 counts of selling opioid prescriptions

Ndubuisi Joseph Okafor, MD, a physician in Upper Marlboro, Md., has been charged on a 29-count indictment for illegally distributing prescriptions for narcotics.

Dr. Okafor allegedly distributed oxycodone and promethazine with codeine to individuals in exchange for cash outside the usual course of professional practice, according to an April 12 news release from the Justice Department.

As part of the conspiracy, Dr. Okafor would distribute the substances to co-conspirators through medically unnecessary prescriptions. The co-conspirators would pay Dr. Okafor in cash for each prescription issued.

Dr. Okafor prescribed drugs to co-conspirators across at least 37 states.

The 29-count indictment supersedes Dr. Okafor's initial indictment in March 2023, when he was charged with distribution of controlled substances outside the legitimate practice of medicine.

If he is convicted, Dr. Okafor faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison for each of the 29 counts, the release said.