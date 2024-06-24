Maine physician convicted of illegal drug distribution

A physician in Kennebunk, Maine, has been convicted of illegally distributing controlled substances, including oxycodone, hydromorphone and fentanyl.

Merideth Norris, DO, distributed controlled substances without a legitimate medical purpose and outside the usual course of practice, according to a June 21 news release from the Justice Department.

Dr. Norris prescribed these substances despite patients suffering from opioid use disorder and appeared to be diverting the drugs. She was warned on numerous occasions, including by pharmacies and insurers, and eventually Walmart pharmacies issued a nationwide ban on filling prescriptions written by Dr. Norris.

Dr. Norris was convicted of 15 counts of unlawfully distributing controlled substances and faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison on each count.