Kentucky physician, nurse practitioner sentenced for fraud, illegal controlled substance distribution

Former physician Jeffrey Campbell and nurse practitioner Mark Dyer have been sentenced to prison following conviction on committing healthcare fraud, money laundering and unlawfully distributing controlled substances, the Justice Department reported March 30.

Mr. Campbell has been sentenced to 105 months in prison and three years of supervised release. Mr. Dyer was sentenced to 60 months in prison and three years of supervised release.

The two providers fraudulently billed for physical therapy services by using management codes indicating the services were performed by a physician to receive higher reimbursement, when they were actually performed by a non-physician and non-physical therapist.

Dr. Campbell's Louisville, Ky.-based practice, Physicians Primary Care, was also ordered to pay a $1 million fine for conspiracy to unlawfully distribute controlled substances and conspiracy to commit healthcare fraud.

PPC along with the two providers fraudulently billed Kentucky Medicaid, Indiana Medicaid, Tricare, Medicare and other healthcare benefit programs for physical therapy claims, according to the Justice Department.