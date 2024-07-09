Hurricane Beryl shutters outpatient facilities

Several Texas hospitals have temporarily closed outpatient services in the aftermath of Hurricane Beryl, The Houston Chronicle reported July 9.

At least eight people have died and more than two million people have lost power as a result of the storm, according to Accuweather.

Bellaire, Texas-based Harri Health closed the majority of its outpatient facilities July 9, including its endoscopy center at Quentin Mease Health Center in Houston, its ASC at Lyndon B. Johnson Hospital in Houston, as well as its ENT and ophthalmology clinics at LBJ Hospital.

Houston-based Kelsey-Seybold Clinic also closed its ASCs in Houston and Springwoods Village.

Hurricane Beryl has been downgraded to a tropical depression, but several states are currently under flood watches as the storm continues to move northeast, NBC News reported.