HSS' chief operating officer's 3 keys to leadership

Justin Oppenheimer, COO and chief strategy officer for Hospital for Special Surgery in New York City, joined Becker's to share a three-point strategy for successful ASC and practice management.

Editor's note: Responses have been lightly edited for length and clarity. If you would like to contribute to our next question, please email phaeffele@beckershealthcare.com.

Question: What would you put on an ASC management "cheat sheet"?

Justin Oppenheimer:

Surgeon-led structure: Successful ASCs have an engaged group of surgeon leaders who care about every aspect: the clinical outcome, the patient experience, the staff experience and the bottom line. Ensuring the right leadership structure and the engaged surgeons in each role is critical.

Unified culture: Every member of the team from the scrub tech, to the PACU nurse, the surgeon, to the receptionist needs to feel connected to the mission and goals. Everyone is a leader and has an impact on quality, experience, efficiency and results. People matter.