ASC Turnarounds: Ideas to Improve Performance

How the highest paying medical job has changed over the last 10 years

Claire Wallace -  

Ten years ago, radiologists and orthopedic surgeons topped the list of the highest paying physician specialists, making an average salary of $315,000 a year, according to Medscape's yearly physician compensation report. 

Orthopedists, which include orthopedic surgeons, held the top spot for highest paying specialties for six years in a row, from 2012 to 2017. In 2018, plastic surgeons took over the top slot, retaining it in 2021 and 2022. 

2012: Radiologists and orthopedic surgeons, $315,000

2013: Orthopedists, $405,000

2014: Orthopedists, $413,000 

2015: Orthopedists, $421,000 

2016: Orthopedists, $443,000 

2017: Orthopedists, $489,000

2018: Plastic surgeons, $501,000

2019: Orthopedists, $482,000

2020: Orthopedists, $511,000

2021: Plastic surgeons, $526,000

2022: Plastic surgeons, $576,000

