How the highest paying medical job has changed over the last 10 years

Ten years ago, radiologists and orthopedic surgeons topped the list of the highest paying physician specialists, making an average salary of $315,000 a year, according to Medscape's yearly physician compensation report.

Orthopedists, which include orthopedic surgeons, held the top spot for highest paying specialties for six years in a row, from 2012 to 2017. In 2018, plastic surgeons took over the top slot, retaining it in 2021 and 2022.

2012: Radiologists and orthopedic surgeons, $315,000

2013: Orthopedists, $405,000

2014: Orthopedists, $413,000

2015: Orthopedists, $421,000

2016: Orthopedists, $443,000

2017: Orthopedists, $489,000

2018: Plastic surgeons, $501,000

2019: Orthopedists, $482,000

2020: Orthopedists, $511,000

2021: Plastic surgeons, $526,000

2022: Plastic surgeons, $576,000