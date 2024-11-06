ASC Transactions & Valuation Issues

Florida medical office building sells for $36.79M

A Boca Raton, Fla.-based medical office building has sold for $36.79 million, down from $50 million in its 2021 trade, according to a Nov. 5 report from the South Florida Business Journal.

Healthcare Realty Trust sold the 106,135-square-foot, four-story medical office to a commercial real estate firm.  

The facility's largest tenant is a Baptist Health South Florida outpatient surgery center. Healthcare Realty Trust has sold two additional medical properties in Florida this year, including one in Sunrise and one in Wellington. 



