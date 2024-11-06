Donald Trump clinches presidency: 15 notes for ASCs

Former President Donald Trump has surpassed 270 electoral votes and been elected the 47th president of the United States.

The Associated Press called the race at 5:34 a.m. EST Nov. 6.

Here are 15 things for ASC leaders to know about the election and its expected impacts on healthcare and small businesses:

1. Mr. Trump's win in Wisconsin put him over the 270 electoral votes needed to secure the presidency. As of 10 a.m. EST Wednesday, he earned 277 votes and Vice President Kamala Harris, 224. In total, approximately 83.7 million early votes were cast nationwide, including both mail-in and early in-person ballots, according to NBC News. This tally was higher in 2020.

2. Republicans won back the U.S. Senate, while control of the House has yet to be determined, as more than 100 races remain uncalled.

3. Mr. Trump is the second U.S. president to win a nonconsecutive term. The first was Grover Cleveland, the 22nd and 24th President of the United States.

4. Health analysts also predict Medicare Advantage could see significant growth under Mr. Trump.

5. Shares of U.S. health insurers UnitedHealth Group, Humana and CVS Health climbed following Mr. Trump’s election victory, rising by as much as 7.9%, 10%, and 7.2%, respectively, Bloomberg reported on Nov. 6.

6. Mr. Trump has spent his campaign reiterating that abortion rights will be left up to the states. He has repeatedly denied support for a national abortion ban.

7. Reproductive rights were on the ballot in 10 states, including Arizona, Colorado, New York, Maryland, Missouri, Montana, Nevada, Florida, Nebraska and South Dakota.

8. Mr. Trump has vowed to make the tax cuts from his first term permanent, including a lower corporate tax rate.

9. Mr. Trump has mentioned replacing individual income tax with tariffs. His plan would eliminate taxes on Social Security income as well, according to AP.

10. Mr. Trump pledged to end all taxes on overtime pay as part of his broader tax cuts.

11. During Mr. Trump's former presidency, he decreased the average monthly plan premium for Medicare Advantage beneficiaries, bringing it down to the lowest MA plans had seen since 2007.

12. A second Trump administration could take a more permissive view toward major mergers and acquisitions. The administration approved CVS Health's $69 billion acquisition of Aetna in 2018. A Republican administration may favor a more lenient regulatory approach. This could mean a higher likelihood of approval for health system mergers.

13. In a Nov. 3 interview with NBC News, former president Donald Trump said he would "make a decision" on whether to ban some vaccines based on Robert Kennedy Jr.'s recommendations. If elected for a second term, Mr. Trump has hinted at a healthcare role for Mr. Kennedy, who has been an outspoken critic of vaccines for children for years.

14. Nonpartisan think tank the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget estimates that Mr. Trump's economic plans would raise debt by $7.5 trillion.

15. During his presidency, Mr. Trump backed a bipartisan bill that would have set a $3,100 cap on out-of-pocket drug costs for Medicare.