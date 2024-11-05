5 cardiologists in the headlines

Here are five cardiologist making headlines in the last month, as reported by Becker's:

1. Keitch Hickey, MD, a cardiologist in St. Tammany Parish, La., was arrested for sexually abusing at least two patients during examinations. His arrest comes after a woman contacted police reporting that Dr. Hickey had touched her inappropriately during an exam in May 2024.

2. The license of Fazal Panezai, MD, a cardiologist in Matawan, N.J., was revoked after Dr. Panezai was convicted in a $1.9 million fraud scheme.

3. Marc Pelletier, MD, was appointed as division chief of cardiac surgery for the department of surgery at the Yale School of Medicine and Yale New Haven (Conn.) Health System. He was also appointed as section chief of cardiac surgery at Yale New Haven Hospital and physician-in-chief of cardiac surgery for the Heart and Vascular center of YNHHS.

4. Mark Zucker, MD, the transplant program director of Newark (N.J.) Beth Israel Medical Center is being sued alongside the hospital by the sister of a patient who died during a failed heart transplant in 2018. After suffering brain damage during the procedure, patient Darryl Young never woke up and died in 2022.

5. Chance Witt, MD, debuted the Medtronic PulseSelected Pulsed Field Ablation System in Mobile, Ala. Dr. Witt is a fellow of the American College of Cardiology who specializes in cardiac electrophysiology. He practices at Cardiology Associates, which has several offices in Alabama.