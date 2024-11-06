Indiana physician, 12 others charged in drug trafficking scheme

Martin Maassen, MD, a physician in Lafayette, Ind., and 12 individuals in western Pennsylvania have been charged with conspiring to distribute and possess oxycodone and other drugs in two separate but related indictments.

The indictments allege crimes over two time periods, according to a Nov. 5 news release from the Justice Department. The first indictment, which concerns activities spanning from January 2019 to July 2024, resulted in a 22-count indictment. The second, covering December 2019 to July 2024, resulted in a one-count indictment.

The 22-count indictment alleges that the defendants conspired to possess and distribute oxycodone and that Dr. Maassen unlawfully distributed Adderall. If convicted, the defendants face up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $1 million. Dr. Maassen faces an additional 20 years in prison for each controlled substance distribution charge.