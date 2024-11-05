6 hospitals shuttering service in 1 month 

Becker's has reported on six hospitals shuttering services since Oct. 1.

"As hospitals evaluate and close or ramp down in specific service lines, it can be a real opportunity for ASCs to capture new volume in a variety of specialties," Jennifer Misajet, RN, interim chief nursing officer at Fresno, Calif.-based Saint Agnes Medical Center, told Becker's last year. "Surgical patient volume in many specialties continues to migrate safely and appropriately to an ambulatory approach in both ASCs and hospitals."

1. Evanston (Wyo.) Regional Hospital will discontinue its labor and delivery services Dec. 30, citing a steady decline in demand. The hospital will continue offering mammograms, hormone treatments, gynecological care and emergency delivery care.

2. Arcata, Calif.-based Mad River Community Hospital will end its labor and delivery services Oct. 31. The hospital will continue to offer gynecological services such as hysterectomies, tubal litigations and laparoscopies after the closure.

3. Hospital Sisters Health System is ending its agreement with Millikin University and will close its walk-in clinic in Decatur, Ill., effective Dec. 27. Springfield, Ill.-based HSHS said it is working with university leadership to formulate the next steps for the clinic and the staff.

4. Coniva, Calif.-based Emanate Health close of Emanate Health Home Care and Emanate Health Imaging, effective Dec. 9.

5. Raleigh, N.C.-based UNC Health Rex, a satellite campus part of Chapel Hill, N.C.-based UNC Health, will close its Wellness Center of Wakefield in Raleigh on Nov. 15. UNC Health Rex said in a statement that it has "explored every possible option for this site, including partnerships and finding new ways to boost enrollment," adding that the center "never fully recovered from the pandemic and we’ve exhausted every effort to continue operations."

6. Des Moines, Iowa-based MercyOne closed the behavioral health unit at its Clinton (Iowa) Medical Center. Angela Ganzer-Bovitz, director of inpatient behavioral health at Mercy One Genesis told Becker's that patients were not receiving the full spectrum of care at the unit.