The cost of buying a home in the U.S. has increased dramatically since 1965, with the average home setting Americans, and physicians, back by $420,800 in 2024, according to a May 13 report from CNBC.

In contrast, the average home only set buyers back $20,200 just 60 years ago, according to U.S. Census data.

Here is how the median home value in the U.S. has changed since 1965: