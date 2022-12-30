How patient harassment affects physicians

Over half of physicians (51 percent) who reported being sexually harassed by patients at work often internalize the incident, letting it affect their work going forward, according to a Dec. 29 Medscape survey of more than 3,000 practicing physicians.

Over a quarter of physicians (26 percent) experience difficulty concentrating at work after harassment. Twenty-three percent feel less engaged with their patients, while 11 percent have thought about quitting.

About 5 percent feel less engaged with their colleagues, while 4 percent are late or absent from work following the incident.

Four percent avoided working with specific colleagues, while 2 percent quit and 1 percent missed meetings, patient appointments and experienced increased work errors and mistakes.