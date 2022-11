Over half of self-employed physicians are satisfied with their income, according to Medcape's 2022 "Self-Employed Physicians Report."

The report surveyed over 740 self-employed physicians.

It found that 19 percent of self-employed physicians are very satisfied with their incomes, while 46 percent are satisfied.

Twenty-one percent feel neutral about their incomes, and 10 percent are unsatisfied. Just 3 percent are very unsatisfied.