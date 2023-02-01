ASC Turnarounds: Ideas to Improve Performance

Hospitals hit with worst financial year since the pandemic: What ASCs need to know 

Patsy Newitt -  

2022 was the "the worst financial year for hospitals and health systems since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic," according to Kaufman Hall's latest "National Flash Hospital Report."

Here are six things to know from the report, which is based on data from more than 900 hospitals:

 1. Roughly half of U.S. hospitals finished the year with a negative margin. 

2. December was the only month where hospitals realized a positive operating margin at 0.2 percent. 

3. Hospital labor expenses grew by 2 percent from November to December. 

4. Total direct expense per provider grew to $592,430 in the fourth quarter  — a 5 percent increase compared to the fourth quarter of 2021.

5. The net patient revenue per provider rose to $397,493 — an 8 percent increase year over year.

6. Hospitals experienced increased patient volumes in outpatient settings as hospitals move procedures to ASCs and hospital outpatient departments. 

