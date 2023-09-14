HOPDs still outpace ASCs for many common outpatient procedures

Even as the popularity of ASC procedures rise and the costs remain lower than hospital outpatient departments in most cases, hospital outpatient departments are still outpacing ASCs in the number of procedures performed, according to Blue Cross Blue Shield affiliate Blue Health Intelligence's "Rising Prices for Hospital Outpatient Care" brief, published in September.

While most procedures are still more commonly performed at HOPDs, cataract surgeries proved to be the exception in 2022, with ASCs outpacing HOPDs by 69,060 procedures.

The counts for six procedures performed at ASCs versus HOPDs in 2022:

Mammography

ASC: 1,086

HOPD: 3,069,370

Colonoscopy screening

ASC: 62,768

HOPD: 85,295

Diagnostic colonoscopy

ASC: 443,335

HOPD: 489,409

Cataract surgery

ASC: 110,372

HOPD: 41,312

Ear tympanostomy

ASC: 25,733

HOPD: 48,343

Clinic visit

ASC: 8,672

HOPD: 6,485,708





