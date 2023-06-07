Highest-paying specialties in the 10 largest US cities

Orthopedics is the highest-paid physician specialty for mid-career practitioners (eight to 14 years) in four of the largest U.S. cities.

Here are the highest-paying physician specialties in the 10 largest U.S. cities, compiled using Medscape's salary reporter:

1. New York City

Plastic surgery and aesthetic medicine: $534,161

2. Los Angeles

Plastic surgery and aesthetic medicine: $501,453

3. Chicago

Cardiology: $458,997

4. Houston

Plastic surgery and aesthetic medicine: $510,827

5. Phoenix

Orthopedics: $453,192

6. Philadelphia

Orthopedics: $426,856

7. San Antonio

Orthopedics: $429,245

8. San Diego

Cardiology: $436,799

9. Dallas

Orthopedics: $466,242

10. San Jose, Calif.

Radiology: $432,950