Highest-paying specialties in the 10 largest US cities

Orthopedics is the highest-paid physician specialty for mid-career practitioners (eight to 14 years) in four of the largest U.S. cities.
Here are the highest-paying physician specialties in the 10 largest U.S. cities, compiled using Medscape's salary reporter:
1. New York City
Plastic surgery and aesthetic medicine: $534,161
2. Los Angeles
Plastic surgery and aesthetic medicine: $501,453
3. Chicago
Cardiology: $458,997
4. Houston
Plastic surgery and aesthetic medicine: $510,827
5. Phoenix
Orthopedics: $453,192
6. Philadelphia
Orthopedics: $426,856
7. San Antonio
Orthopedics: $429,245
8. San Diego
Cardiology: $436,799
9. Dallas
Orthopedics: $466,242
10. San Jose, Calif.
Radiology: $432,950