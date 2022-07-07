Florida Urology Center, Physicians Ambulatory Surgery Center partner with US Urology Partners

Ormond Beach-based Florida Urology Center and Physicians Ambulatory Surgery Center has partnered with U.S. Urology Partners.

U.S. Urology Partners is a practice management company specializing in supporting urology practices, according to a July 7 news release.

"As an organization, we felt that we would best be able to realize our goals by partnering with a group that would enable us to focus on patient care, and they would support our growth initiatives and provide us with the clinical, operational and business support that we feel is imperative as we move forward," Greg Parr, MD, a founding partner of Florida Urology Center said in the release.

Florida Urology Center has five locations across Florida, in Ormond Beach, Port Orange, Orange City, New Smyrna Beach and Palm Coast.

U.S. Urology Partners' network has more than 40 locations throughout the East Coast and Midwest.