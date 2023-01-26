Factors driving ASC growth in 2023

Health system-driven diversification and patient preference are just a few of the factors spearheading ASC growth in 2023.

Two healthcare leaders connected with Becker's to answer, "What does 2023 have in store for the ASC industry?"

Editor's note: Responses have been lightly edited for length and clarity.

MaCalus Hogan, MD. Chair of the UPMC Department of Orthopaedic Surgery (Pittsburgh): I anticipate continued growth in the ASC industry. This will be driven by several market forces; including surgeons and proceduralists; health system-driven diversification; as well as product and network design from insurers; and ultimately patient preference. The enhanced focus on efficiencies and patient experience positions ASCs as the ideal environments to drive market growth and expansion for health systems.

Ambulatory surgery centers represent a potential advantage as hospitals and health systems evaluate their strategic footprints and as procedural and surgical care continues to shift in the outpatient direction.

ASCs will need active stakeholder engagement to optimize efficiency, cost management, quality and experience in order to truly capitalize on this turbulent, yet opportune, time in healthcare.

Megan Mahoney, MD. Chair of the UCSF Department of Family and Community Medicine (San Francisco): In 2023, ASCs will continue to be a critical component of the growth strategy for health systems. We will see more health systems entering into ASC ventures in 2023. We will see more evidence that demonstrates their comparable patient safety outcomes, lower costs, better physician engagement, and superior patient access, relative to hospital-based surgical care. CMS and private insurers will cover an increasing number of procedures over the next year. Biotech will make larger investments in this space as well.